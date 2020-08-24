Sulzer buys Swiss-German device maker Haselmeier for 100 mln euros

SUN

Sulzer said on Monday it will buy Swiss-German drug delivery device maker Haselmeier for an enterprise value of 100 million euros ($118 million) to boost its applicator systems business.

Privately held Haselmeier employs 230 people and had sales of 36 million euros in 2019, Sulzer said in a statement.

"Haselmeier has a successful track record of providing innovative drug delivery devices based on its proprietary IP business model," Sulzer applicator systems head Girts Cimermans said. "We believe that we will add to the success story by providing financial strength and precision injection molding capabilities, thereby accelerating the company's growth."

