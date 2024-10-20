Sultan Resources Ltd. Preps for Key Annual Meeting

Sultan Resources Ltd. (AU:SLZ) has released an update.

Sultan Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia, where shareholders will discuss the company’s financial performance and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The meeting will review the Annual Report, including the Financial, Directors’, and Auditor’s Reports for the year ending June 30, 2024. This event provides an opportunity for shareholders to engage directly with the company’s leadership on strategic and financial matters.

For further insights into AU:SLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.