Sultan Resources Ltd. Preps for Key Annual Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Sultan Resources Ltd. (AU:SLZ) has released an update.

Sultan Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia, where shareholders will discuss the company’s financial performance and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The meeting will review the Annual Report, including the Financial, Directors’, and Auditor’s Reports for the year ending June 30, 2024. This event provides an opportunity for shareholders to engage directly with the company’s leadership on strategic and financial matters.

