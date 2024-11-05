Sultan Resources Ltd Announces New Share Quotation

Sultan Resources Ltd. (AU:SLZ) has released an update.

Sultan Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of over 33 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a transaction previously shared with the market, potentially signaling growth opportunities for the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Sultan Resources’ strategic financial decisions.

