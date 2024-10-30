Sultan Resources Highlights Promising WA Exploration Projects

Sultan Resources Ltd. (AU:SLZ) has released an update.

Sultan Resources Ltd. reported on their activities for the September 2024 quarter, highlighting exploratory efforts in Western Australia’s Kondinin-Lake Grace Project. The company focuses on promising gold and nickel-cobalt deposits, with significant potential for future development. Investors are keen to see further updates on these lucrative prospects.

