Sultan Resources Clarifies Share Price Surge

Sultan Resources Ltd. has addressed a recent query from ASX regarding a notable increase in its share price, which doubled from $0.006 to $0.012. The company clarified that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain the trading activity and confirmed its compliance with ASX listing rules. This transparency may reassure investors monitoring the stock’s performance.

