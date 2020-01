CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al-Said, passed away early on Saturday, Oman state TV and the state news agency Twitter account said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)

