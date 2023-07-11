Sullivan & Cromwell hires former USPTO head, Federal Circuit judge

By Blake Brittain

(Reuters) - Sullivan & Cromwell announced on Tuesday that it has hired former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director Andrei Iancu and former federal judge Kathleen O'Malley, bolstering the prominent New York-founded law firm's patent practice.

Iancu and O'Malley both joined Sullivan & Cromwell from intellectual property-focused law firm Irell & Manella. Iancu, Irell's managing partner from 2012 to 2018, rejoined the firm in 2021 after heading the USPTO during Donald Trump's presidency. O'Malley joined Irell last year after retiring from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Sullivan & Cromwell co-chairs Robert Giuffra and Scott Miller said in a statement that Iancu and O'Malley, "two of the most respected litigation and IP lawyers in the country," will "enhance our ability to serve our clients' increasing demand for exceptional trial and appellate lawyers in this critical and growing practice area."

Iancu is joining the firm as a partner and will split his time between Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. He has represented a range of companies including B/E Aerospace, Ariosa Diagnostics, TiVo and eBay in patent litigation. He also represented the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research and Bristol Myers Squibb's Juno Therapeutics in their $1.2 billion patent dispute with Gilead Sciences.

Iancu was known for policies at the USPTO that generally favored patent owners, and reformed the office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board in ways that reduced the number of patents it invalidated.

Iancu said in a statement that Sullivan & Cromwell has an "impressive record of success in IP litigation and transactional matters," and that the firm represents "some of the most important companies at the forefront of innovation and the next industrial revolution."

O'Malley was appointed to the Federal Circuit by President Barack Obama in 2010. She previously served as a federal district judge in Ohio and practiced at law firms Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. She is joining Sullivan & Cromwell as of counsel, based in Washington.

O'Malley said in a statement that she was eager to join her new firm and for "the opportunities S&C will provide to expand my alternative dispute resolution, corporate crisis and white-collar practices."

Irell & Manella shifted its strategy in 2020 to focus solely on high-profile IP and complex commercial litigation, which caused a wave of attorney departures at the time. The firm has won several major verdicts for patent owners since then against companies including Intel, Apple and PNC Bank.

Representatives for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Iancu and O'Malley's departures.

