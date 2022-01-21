InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors who haven’t checked their crypto portfolios today probably shouldn’t. Indeed, it’s a sea of red out there, with most tokens down double-digit percentages today. However, one little-known cryptocurrency, SUKU (CCC:SUKU-USD) actually skyrocketed today, surging more than 150% at its peak just an hour ago. Accordingly, questions about what the experts think in terms of SUKU price predictions have begun to circulate.

Source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.com

An initial look into SUKU reveals a platform that appears to have some serious growth potential. SUKU provides Web 3.0 tools for developers to engage with their audience. In particular, these tools are used to support the growing metaverse, with solutions for brands looking to navigate the virtual world.

As the metaverse continues to grow in terms of users and attention, brands are likely to continue to gravitate toward this space. As a crypto-focused solution, SUKU is garnering the attention of investors today.

Let’s dive into where the experts see this token going from here.

SUKU Price Predictions: What’s Next?

For context, SUKU currently trades at 81 cents per token, at the time of writing.

Wallet Investor puts forward one-year and five-year price targets of 75 cents and $2.13, respectively, for SUKU.

Similarly, Gov Capital provides one-year and five-year price targets of $2.07 and $16.16, respectively, for this token.

DigitalCoinPrice provides a 2025 year-end price target of $2.27 for SUKU.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post SUKU Price Predictions: Where Will the Metaverse-Focused SUKU Crypto Go Next? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.