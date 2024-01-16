News & Insights

Suicide bombing kills three, injures two in Somali capital - police

MOGADISHU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A suicide bomb blast in Somalia's capital city Mogadishu killed three people and injured two others, Somali authorities said on Tuesday, with the militant group al Shabaab claiming responsibility for the attack.

While being pursued by police, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Al Hindi restaurant in Mogadishu's Hamar Weyne district, police spokesman Sadik Ali said.

The al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab group said in a statement that the blast had targeted local security officials. It said there were casualties, without providing a number.

Al Shabaab frequently attacks military outposts and civilian and government targets as part of a campaign to topple Somalia's government and establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

