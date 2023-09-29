News & Insights

World Markets

Suicide bomber kills 7 in Somali tea shop

September 29, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Abdi Sheikh for Reuters ->

MOGADISHU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber set off an explosion at a shop selling tea in Somalia's capital on Friday, killing at least seven people, a witness and medical personnel said.

The Friday afternoon blast occurred at a checkpoint on a road leading to the parliament and the president's office and the shop is frequented by soldiers, the witness said.

"I have counted and helped transport seven dead people and six others wounded, most of them soldiers," Ahmed Ali, a witness at the scene of the explosion, told Reuters.

Medical personnel who were at the scene and who declined to be named confirmed the number of the dead, and put the number of wounded at eight.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack. Police and government officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

In the past, al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group have claimed responsibility for similar attacks in Mogadishu and other parts of Somalia.

In June, al Shabaab, which aims to topple the central government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islamic law, killed 54 Ugandan soldiers at their base southwest of Mogadishu.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.