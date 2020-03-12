SUI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.79, changing hands as low as $123.07 per share. Sun Communities Inc shares are currently trading down about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUI's low point in its 52 week range is $114.22 per share, with $173.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.