SUI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.93, changing hands as high as $129.45 per share. Sun Communities Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUI's low point in its 52 week range is $102.74 per share, with $163.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.09.

