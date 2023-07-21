SUI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.47, changing hands as high as $139.41 per share. Sun Communities Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUI's low point in its 52 week range is $117.63 per share, with $172.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.28.

