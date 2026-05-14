SUI Group Holdings (SUIG) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for SUI Group Holdings (NasdaqCM:SUIG) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.58% from the latest reported closing price of $1.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUI Group Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUIG is 0.09%, an increase of 192.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.55% to 23,357K shares. The put/call ratio of SUIG is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 6,141K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,772K shares , representing an increase of 22.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUIG by 52.14% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,944K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

Arrington Capital Management holds 1,661K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 1,431K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 71.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUIG by 135.78% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,184K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 88.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUIG by 264.44% over the last quarter.

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