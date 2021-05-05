Commodities

Sugar supply balance seen shifting to a surplus in 2021/22, says Datagro

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

The global sugar supply balance is projected to shift from a deficit of 1.51 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season (Oct-Sept) to a surplus of 2.74 million tonnes in 2021/22, sugar and ethanol consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The global sugar supply balance is projected to shift from a deficit of 1.51 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season (Oct-Sept) to a surplus of 2.74 million tonnes in 2021/22, sugar and ethanol consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

Datagro's chief analyst Plinio Nastari said that a production recovery in Thailand, another good crop in India and improvements in agricultural yields in Europe, despite the frosts in France, are the main factors behind the shift from a deficit to a surplus in the new season.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular