Sugar supply balance seen shifting to a surplus in 2021/22, says Datagro

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The global sugar supply balance is projected to shift from a deficit of 1.51 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season (Oct-Sept) to a surplus of 2.74 million tonnes in 2021/22, sugar and ethanol consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

Datagro's chief analyst Plinio Nastari said that a production recovery in Thailand, another good crop in India and improvements in agricultural yields in Europe, despite the frosts in France, are the main factors behind the shift from a deficit to a surplus in the new season.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.