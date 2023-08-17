Sugar Prices Retreat as Conab Boosts its Brazil Sugar Production Estimate

Oct NY world sugar #11 (SBV23) on Thursday closed -0.19 (-0.79%), and Oct London white sugar #5 (SWV23) closed -6.80 (-0.97%).

Sugar prices Thursday gave up an early advance and turned lower on signs of larger sugar output in Brazil. Conab on Thursday raised its Brazil 2023/24 sugar production estimate to 40.9 MMT from an April forecast of 38.8 MMT as favorable weather conditions boosted sugarcane yields.

In a bearish factor, Unica last Thursday reported that Brazil Center-South sugar output in the second half of July rose +11.3% y/y to 3.681 MMT and that sugar output in the 2023/24 crop year through July rose +19.8% y/y to 19.167 MMT. Also, 48.62% of the crushed sugarcane was used for sugar production this year, an increase from 44.34% last year.

Sugar prices were undercut when India's Food Ministry on Aug 4 said the country's sugar stocks were sufficient and stood at 10.8 MMT at the end of July, dampening speculation that India might curtail sugar exports.

The ISO last Thursday projected 2023/24 global sugar production will fall -1.2% y/y to 174.8 MMT and that the global sugar market in 2023/24 will fall into deficit by -2.12 MMT from a 2022/23 global sugar surplus of +852,000 MT.

Sugar also has support after sugar trader Czarnikow projected last Monday that Thailand 2023/24 sugar production would drop -31% y/y to a 17-year low of 7.4 MMT due to dry weather. So far this year, rainfall in Thailand is well below the same period last year, and the onset of the El Nino weather system could lower precipitation even further over the next two years. Thailand is the world's third-largest sugar producer.

A bullish factor for sugar was the estimate from the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) on Aug 2 that India's 2023/24 sugar production would decline -3.4% y/y to 31.68 MMT. India is the world's second-largest sugar producer.

A bullish factor for sugar is concern that an El Nino weather pattern could disrupt global sugar production. On June 8, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said that sea surface temperatures across the equatorial Pacific Ocean had risen 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal, and wind patterns have changed to the point where El Nino criteria have been met. An El Nino weather pattern typically brings heavy rains to Brazil and drought to India, negatively impacting sugar crop production. The last time El Nino brought dryness to sugar crops in Asia was in 2015 and 2016, which caused prices to soar.

The USDA, in its bi-annual report released on May 25, projected that global 2023/24 sugar production would climb +6.0% y/y to a record 187.881 MMT and that global 2023/24 human sugar consumption would increase +2.3% y/y to a record 180.045 MMT. The USDA also forecasted that 2023/24 global sugar ending stocks would fall -15.2% y/y to a 13-year low of 33.455 MMT.

