Sugar market heading to large surplus, bearish price outlook seen -StoneX

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The global sugar market will see a relatively large surplus of 4.1 million tonnes in the new season starting in October as a 5% output growth in Asia will more than compensate a small rise in demand seen at 1.1%, broker and analyst StoneX said on Tuesday.

The larger Asian production, along with expectations of a better crop in Brazil, will likely drive prices lower toward the end of 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, StoneX said in a presentation in New York which this week hosts a series of seminars and social interactions among sugar market players.

"We understand there is a bear behind the barn," said Rodrigo Martini, sugar and ethanol analyst for StoneX, referring to the midterm outlook where support for prices is only seen from a possible higher ethanol demand in Brazil, which would lead to smaller sugar output there.

Favorable weather is boosting production growth in Asia, it said.

India is expected to have an even better crop in 2022/23 after its massive production in the previous season, which StoneX revised upward to 35.5 million tonnes. The country is seen producing 36.5 million tonnes in the new season.

The broker expects Thailand to increase production from 10.1 million tonnes in 2021/22 to 11.5 million tonnes in the new season.

China is seen boosting production by 400,000 tonnes to 10.3 million tonnes, and will import less due to the lockdowns. StoneX sees Chinese imports at only 4.5 million tonnes in 2022/23, down 1 million tonnes from 2021/22.

The higher Asian output will offset a small downward adjustment for sugar production in top grower Brazil, where StoneX expects mills to divert a bit more sugarcane to ethanol.

The broker cut its projection for cane allocation to sugar production from 45.5% in March to 44.8% now. With that, it sees Brazil's Centre-South region producing 33.9 million tonnes versus a previous forecast of 34.5 million tonnes. But that is still higher than last year.

Ethanol currently gives better financial returns to mills in Brazil than sugar as energy prices have risen.

