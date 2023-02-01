Sugar maker Tereos to sell Romanian business to two local investors

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French sugar producer Tereos TEREO.UL said on Wednesday that two Romanian investors would take over the cooperative's sugar business in the country, which it had planned to close.

The buyers are Mihaela Neagu and Mihail-Daniel Matache, investors in the agri-food sector, it said in a statement.

Finalisation of the transaction was due to take place during the course of next week, Tereos added.

