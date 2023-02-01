Commodities

Sugar maker Tereos to sell Romanian business to two local investors

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

February 01, 2023 — 10:33 am EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French sugar producer Tereos TEREO.UL said on Wednesday that two Romanian investors would take over the cooperative's sugar business in the country, which it had planned to close.

The buyers are Mihaela Neagu and Mihail-Daniel Matache, investors in the agri-food sector, it said in a statement.

Finalisation of the transaction was due to take place during the course of next week, Tereos added.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

