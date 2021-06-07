Commodities

Sugar maker Cristal Union confirms annual profit, earnings rise

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published

France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a 69 million euro ($84 million) net profit in the 2020/21 financial against an 89 million euro loss a year earlier, confirming a figure given to Reuters in late May.

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a 69 million euro ($84 million) net profit in the 2020/21 financial against an 89 million euro loss a year earlier, confirming a figure given to Reuters in late May.

Its turnover was up 3.8% at 1.7 billion euros in the year to Jan. 31 while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 201 million euros from 63 million euros a year earlier, the cooperative group said.

($1 = 0.8223 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular