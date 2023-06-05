Sugar maker Cristal Union confident after 85% rise in profit

Adds details from news conference

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a rise of 85% in its 2022/23 net profit and said it was confident about the upcoming season after it secured most of its sales at high prices and expected a reasonable sugar beet crop.

Tight global supplies have sent global sugar futures SBc1 soaring in the past year, hitting an 11-1/2 year high in April while European prices were reaching record levels.

The rise helped Cristal Union sales rise 30% to 2.3 billion euros while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 40% to 289 million euros, the cooperative group, which has 9,000 farmer members, said.

European peers, including French competitor Tereos and Germany's SuedzuckerSZUG.DE, have also reported strong earnings in the past fiscal year as they benefited from high prices.

Cristal Union said it would pay at least 45 euros per tonne of sugar beet for the 2023 harvest, an initial target it gave before sowings in January in a bid to avoid farmers turning away from the crop after France dropped plans to let growers to use a pesticide banned over risks to bees.

The promise allowed it to limit the drop in sowings by its cooperative members to 3% from 2002, compared to an average 6% to 7% fall in France, Cristal Union Director General Xavier Astolfi told a news conference.

Tereos in March had announced a fall of 10% in area in 2023.

Cristal Union's net debt gained some 20% to 800 million euros in 2022/23 due to a rise in working capital, mainly linked to high energy costs, it said. Tereos had cited similar reasons for a rise in its debt level. Sugar factories are among the most energy-consuming industries.

