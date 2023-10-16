Sugar hedging by Brazil mills for 2024/25 seen at 10 mln tns -report

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have hedged around 10 million metric tons of 2024/25 sugar sales using ICE futures by the end of September, a similar hedging pace to that of the previous year, according to a report by risk advisory consultancy Archer.

The report said that the average price of the hedging volume by Brazilian mills is 21.80 cents per pound. It said the volume hedged for the next season accounts for around 39% of expected exports by Brazil in 2024/25, seen by Archer at 26 million tons.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

