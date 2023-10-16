News & Insights

US Markets

Sugar hedging by Brazil mills for 2024/25 seen at 10 mln tns -report

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

October 16, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have hedged around 10 million metric tons of 2024/25 sugar sales using ICE futures by the end of September, a similar hedging pace to that of the previous year, according to a report by risk advisory consultancy Archer.

The report said that the average price of the hedging volume by Brazilian mills is 21.80 cents per pound. It said the volume hedged for the next season accounts for around 39% of expected exports by Brazil in 2024/25, seen by Archer at 26 million tons.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.