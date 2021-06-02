Sugar group Tereos posts 133 mln euro loss, although core earnings rise

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French sugar group Tereos reported a fall in 2021 core earnings, with a net loss of 133 million euros ($162 million) in the year to March 31, against a profit of 24 million a year earlier, as it was hit by 76 million euros worth of asset depreciations.

Nevertheless, Tereos - the world's second largest sugar maker in volume - added that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2020/21 rose 11% at 465 million euros.

Annual sales stood at 4.32 billion, up 1% at constant exchange rates, while net debt at the end of March stood at 2.53 billion euros, down 24 million from a year earlier.

Tereos said its new strategic plan would focus on creating value, making business activities profitable and controlling debt.

It hoped that its strategic plan would achieve by 2024 an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 5%, recurring generation of positive free cash flow, and a net debt below 2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8189 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.