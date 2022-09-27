Commodities

Sugar company Tereos names Gerard Clay new interim managing director

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tereos, France's largest sugar company, said Gerard Clay - currently the chairman of its board of directors - would become its new interim managing director following the decision of Ludwig de Mot to stand down as interim manager.

Last month, Tereos reported a surge in core earnings for its first quarter to June 30, as high market prices offset rising raw material and energy costs.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

