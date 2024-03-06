Sugar cane area expected to fall in India's key producing states, industry body says

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Sugar cane planting in the western Indian state of Maharashtra and southern Karnataka is expected to fall for the 2024/25 season starting from Oct.1, a leading industry body said on Wednesday at a sugar conference in Dubai.

Rainfall during the June-September monsoon season would determine sugar production, said Mandava Prabhakar Rao, president of Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

(Reporting by Sarah El Safy; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kim Coghill)

