Sugar cane area expected to fall in India's key producing states, industry body says

March 06, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safy for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Sugar cane planting in the western Indian state of Maharashtra and southern Karnataka is expected to fall for the 2024/25 season starting from Oct.1, a leading industry body said on Wednesday at a sugar conference in Dubai.

Rainfall during the June-September monsoon season would determine sugar production, said Mandava Prabhakar Rao, president of Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

(Reporting by Sarah El Safy; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kim Coghill)

