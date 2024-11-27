Suga International Reports Stable Earnings Amid Revenue Dip

Suga International Holdings Limited (HK:0912) has released an update.

Suga International Holdings Limited reported a slight dip in revenue to HK$694.7 million for the six months ending September 2024, down from HK$717.5 million in the previous year, while profit attributable to company owners rose to HK$20.3 million. Despite the revenue decrease, the company maintained its interim dividend of HK4.0 cents per share. The financial results reflect stable earnings per share growth, with basic earnings per share increasing to HK7.14 cents.

