Suga International Holdings Plans Key Board Meeting

Suga International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting will be crucial for investors as it may impact the company’s financial outlook.

