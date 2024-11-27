Suga International Announces Interim Dividend of HKD 0.04

Suga International Holdings Limited (HK:0912) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Suga International Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.04 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, payable on December 23, 2024. The company’s shareholders will need to ensure their share registration by December 12, 2024, to receive the payout. This development might interest investors looking for dividend opportunities in the Hong Kong stock market.

For further insights into HK:0912 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.