Sufficient MasMovil shareholders support take-private deal
By Isla Binnie
MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Owners of more than half the stock of MasMovil MAS.MC have accepted a bid by a trio of private equity funds, meeting a key criterion to allow them to go ahead and take the Spanish telecoms firm private, a bourse filing showed on Thursday.
U.S. funds KKR KKR.N, Providence and Cinven offered 3 billion euros ($3.56 billion) for the firm in what looks set to be the first major European leveraged buyout since the COVID-19 crisis roiled global markets.
The bidders said the minimum threshold condition has been met - as long as there are no last-minute retractions before Sept. 11, the deadline to accept or reject the offer.
Two minority shareholders had objected to the 22.50 euros being offered, saying it under-valued the company, which has grown fast in a competitive market to take on veteran rivals Telefonica TEF.MC and Orange ORAN.PA.
Third-largest shareholder and board member Rafael Dominguez had also refused to back the bid but has since changed his mind.
Holders of around 30% of the company committed to sell before the deal was announced in June. Bidder Providence is MasMovil's second-largest shareholder with a 9% stake.
Many European telecoms firms have long cheered the idea of mergers and acquisitions as part of a way to help the industry cope with hefty investments in next-generation 5G internet.
($1 = 0.8432 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
