Suez-Veolia situation has moved in 'right direction' -Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the Suez-Veolia situation was moving in the "right direction".

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the Suez-Veolia situation was moving in the "right direction".

Le Maire was speaking at a news event after French utility Engie ENGIE.PA on Wednesday moved closer to selling its 29.9% stake in Suez to Veolia VIE.PA, as it welcomed a sweetened 3.4 billion euro offer ($4 billion) and obtained extra time to seal the deal.

