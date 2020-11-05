Suez turns down Veolia request to deactivate Dutch foundation

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Suez SEVI.PA on Thursday turned down a request by rival Veolia VIE.PA to deactivate a Dutch-based foundation Suez had created to house its French water business as part of efforts to fend off a takeover bid by Veolia.

Suez chairman Philippe Varin also said in a letter to Veolia's Chairman and CEO Antoine Frerot that Suez board had not seen "any binding, detailed and complete offer" from Veolia and would continue to proceed with its 2030 strategic plan.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by David Goodman )

