Suez seeks alternatives to Veolia's offer for stake

French waste and water management group Suez reiterated its opposition on Thursday to Veolia's offer for Engie's stake in Suez, saying it undervalued Suez, which is looking at alternatives.

"The board of directors of Suez affirms its full support to the management team to execute and accelerate the Suez 2030 strategic plan and to explore alternatives to Veolia’s proposal that are in the interests of the group and all its stakeholders," the group said in a statement.

Veolia offered on Aug. 30 to buy a stake of 29.9% in Suez from French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion), saying it aimed to create a "world champion of ecological transformation".

