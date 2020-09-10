Suez seeks alternatives to Veolia's offer for stake

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French waste and water management group Suez SEVI.PA reiterated its opposition on Thursday to Veolia VIE.PA's offer for Engie's ENGIE.PA stake in Suez, saying it undervalued Suez, which is looking at alternatives.

"The board of directors of Suez affirms its full support to the management team to execute and accelerate the Suez 2030 strategic plan and to explore alternatives to Veolia’s proposal that are in the interests of the group and all its stakeholders," the group said in a statement.

Veolia offered on Aug. 30 to buy a stake of 29.9% in Suez from French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion), saying it aimed to create a "world champion of ecological transformation".

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.