Suez says no breakthrough after meeting Veolia CEO

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French utility Suez, which is fighting a takeover bid from Veolia, said on Tuesday the executives of the two rivals met this evening.

Veolia is offering to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez from Engie for 15.5 euros a share, or 2.9 billion euros ($3.45 billion), as a prelude to bidding for the whole firm. This offer is valid till Sept. 30.

Suez said it was not possible to open a dialogue with Veolia, as it declined to postpone the deadline and to make an offer to all Suez shareholders.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva)

((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.