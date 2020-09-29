VIE

Suez says no breakthrough after meeting Veolia CEO

French utility Suez, which is fighting a takeover bid from Veolia, said on Tuesday the executives of the two rivals met this evening.

Veolia is offering to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez from Engie for 15.5 euros a share, or 2.9 billion euros ($3.45 billion), as a prelude to bidding for the whole firm. This offer is valid till Sept. 30.

Suez said it was not possible to open a dialogue with Veolia, as it declined to postpone the deadline and to make an offer to all Suez shareholders.

