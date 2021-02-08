Suez says court ordered Veolia not to launch full takeover bid

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French water and waste management firm Suez SEVI.PA said on Monday that a court has ordered its rival Veolia VIE.PA not to launch any full takeover offer for Suez shares if Suez's board has not approved it.

Veolia said on Sunday it was launching an offer for all of Suez, valuing the group at 11.3 billion euros ($13.60 billion), after dropping efforts to win the backing of the Suez board.

($1 = 0.8310 euros)

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

