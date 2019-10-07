Suez goes long for tender funding

By Edward Clark

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Suez took the opportunity to issue long-end paper to fund the buyback of relatively short-dated debt with a new 12-year benchmark.

The issuer came out at IPTs of mid-swaps plus 80bp area and, with a book in excess of €2.1bn, capped the deal size at €700m and revised guidance to 60bp (+/-3bp). It was set tighter than that, however, for a final 55bp.

Fair value on the trade is "a bit subjective", according to one lead, who put it somewhere in the very low 50s.

Suez is raising the debt to fund a tender offer for its May 2021, June 2022, October 2023, July 2024, April 2025 and September 2025s.

The maximum acceptance amount for the tender offer will be announced following the pricing of the new note.

Given the attractiveness of low rates and tight spreads, it makes sense for issuers to buy back shorter-dated debt and fund it with longer paper, said bankers on and off the trade.

Monday's deal, expected to be rated A3 by Moody's, was sold by global coordinators BNP Paribas, HSBC, NatWest Markets and active bookrunners BBVA and Credit Agricole.

The issuer's bonds trade broadly in line with Engie and Iberdrola and are among some of the highest rated in the European utility sector, as noted in a recent CreditSights piece.

Suez is making a quick return to the euro debt market. It printed a €500m perpetual non-call seven hybrid at a yield of 1.70% in early September - the lowest for any conventional perpetual hybrid sold by a European corporate.

The company last issued public senior in 2018, when it priced a €500m 1.625% September 2030 at swaps plus 60bp. That bond is currently bid at 50.7bp on Tradeweb.

