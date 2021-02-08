Suez dismisses hostile Veolia bid following court ruling

Contributor
Richard Lough Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Water and waste management company Suez on Monday said a bid by larger rival Veolia contravened a court ruling and was invalid, adding it would therefore not act on the filing notice served by the market regulator.

Suez SEVI.PA said it would challenge the AMF market regulator's notice.

Veolia VIE.PA vowed on Monday to press ahead with its bid for Suez despite new legal hurdles and a government warning over the increasingly hostile takeover battle.

(Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by Chris Reese)

((Email: richard.lough@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +33 1 80 98 12 45 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

