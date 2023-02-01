Suez Canal tugs working to move broken down tanker, shipping traffic unaffected - sources

CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Suez Canal tugboats are working to move a broken down LNG tanker called Grace Emilia on Wednesday, two canal sources told Reuters, adding that shipping traffic is unaffected.

The incident happened in a southern section of the canal where a second channel allows for ships to bypass the blockage caused by an engine malfunction, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, writing by Nafisa Eltahir)

