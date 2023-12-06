News & Insights

World Markets

Suez Canal traffic uninterrupted after ship suffers fault- canal authority

Credit: REUTERS/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY

December 06, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

Written by Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

Adds details, background in paragraphs 2-5

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A container ship collided with a floating bridge in the eastern lane of the Suez Canal on Wednesday but the passage of ships through the waterway would not be interrupted, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.

Tugboats were working to tow the One Orpheus, which suffered a fault with its rudder while transiting the canal on its way from Singapore to the Netherlands, the authority said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the eastern lane of the middle section of the canal, built as an expansion that was completed in 2015.

Convoys of ships coming from the south were being diverted along the original branch of the canal, the canal authority said.

The Suez Canal is one of the world's most heavily used shipping lanes and an important source of foreign currency for Egypt.

Works are currently under way to expand the southern, single-lane section of the canal, after a giant container ship ran aground there in 2021, blocking traffic through the waterway for six days.

(Reporting By Yomna Ehab; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Aidan Lewis)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.