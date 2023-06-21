News & Insights

Suez Canal revenues reach $9.4 bln in the current financial year- chairman

Credit: REUTERS/SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY

June 21, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal revenues reached $9.4 billion in the current financial year 2022/2023, compared to $7 billion in the previous year, the authority chairman, Osama Rabea, said on Wednesday.

"For the first time in the canal's history, the authority has achieved revenues of about $9.4 billion," he told reporters.

Egypt's financial year ends on June 30.

