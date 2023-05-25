Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated ship - shipping agency

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated a large ship that has grounded the canal after an hour and 16 minutes, shipping agent Leth Agencies said early on Thursday.

The company identified the ship as the 190 metre (623 foot) Xin Hai Tong 23, a bulk carrier.

(Reporting by Nafisa El tyahir and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

