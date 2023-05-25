News & Insights

World Markets

Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated ship - shipping agency

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

May 25, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Nafisa El tyahir and Tala Ramadan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated a large ship that has grounded the canal after an hour and 16 minutes, shipping agent Leth Agencies said early on Thursday.

The company identified the ship as the 190 metre (623 foot) Xin Hai Tong 23, a bulk carrier.

(Reporting by Nafisa El tyahir and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.