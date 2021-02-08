Suez board considers Veolia's bid as hostile, chairman says

Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

The board of water and waste management group Suez unanimously considers a bid by larger rival Veolia <VIE.PA as hostile, Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said on Monday.

Varin told a conference call that Veolia's offer of 18 euros per share for the 70% of Suez it did not own was not equivalent to the potential alternative offer by the Ardian-GIP consortium.

Veolia vowed on Monday to press ahead with its bid for smaller rival Suez despite new legal hurdles and a government warning over the increasingly hostile takeover battle.

