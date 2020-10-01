Suez backs Ardian's plan to bid for the company

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

France's Suez, which opposes a takeover bid from rival Veolia, said on Thursday it backs a plan by private equity group Ardian to bid for the water and waste management firm.

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - France's Suez SEVI.PA, which opposes a takeover bid from rival Veolia VIE.PA, said on Thursday it backs a plan by private equity group Ardian to bid for the water and waste management firm.

"Both Suez’s board of directors and its employee shareholders confirm their support for the letter of intent issued and made public today by Ardian...for the acquisition of a 29.9% stake of Engie’s ENGIE.PA shares in Suez, and the all-cash takeover bid that would immediately follow for all Suez shareholders, under the same treatment conditions," Suez said in a statement.

Ardian said earlier it wanted to set up a consortium of private and public institutional investors, predominantly French, to buy the Suez stake and launch a friendly offer.

Engie on Wednesday moved closer to selling its 29.9% stake in Suez to Veolia, as it welcomed a sweetened 3.4 billion euro offer ($4 billion) and obtained extra time to seal the deal.

Suez said it was taking note of that statement, "particularly the details of Veolia’s offer extension through to Oct. 5".

"Suez continues to actively work within that framework and with the spirit of open dialogue that France’s minister of the economy, finance and the recovery has called for," it said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters