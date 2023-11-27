SUESS MicroTec SE (FWB:SMHN) Price Target Increased by 9.46% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for SUESS MicroTec SE (FWB:SMHN) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 9.46% from the prior estimate of 25.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.37% from the latest reported closing price of 25.65 / share.

SUESS MicroTec SE Maintains 0.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUESS MicroTec SE. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 28.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMHN is 0.05%, an increase of 160.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.43% to 470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 150K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMHN by 3.09% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 15K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

