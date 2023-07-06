SUESS MicroTec SE (FWB:SMHN) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 29.07

The average one-year price target for SUESS MicroTec SE (FWB:SMHN) has been revised to 29.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 27.54 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.17% from the latest reported closing price of 24.60 / share.

SUESS MicroTec SE Maintains 0.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.81%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUESS MicroTec SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMHN is 0.02%, a decrease of 51.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.47% to 320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 147K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMHN by 12.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMHN by 47.27% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 63.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMHN by 241.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.