Suedzucker upbeat on new fiscal year results despite Ukraine war

HAMBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE on Thursday forecast increased earnings in its new financial year despite disruption to commodity markets from the war in Ukraine.

The company said in an advance release of forecasts that it expects full-year operating profits in its new 2022/23 year of 300 million euros to 400 million euros ($325.92 to $434.56 million).

Suedzucker had only on April 4 also made an advance announcement of a rise of almost 40% in full-year 2021/22 operating profit to 330 million euros as improved sugar and bioethanol markets boosted earnings.

Suedzucker said it expects “significantly higher” operating profit in the first quarter of its new financial year starting on March 1 against the 49 million euros in last year’s first quarter.

"The forecast for the first quarter and the full year is based on the assumption that the Ukraine war will remain temporary and regionally limited, that the physical supply of energy and raw materials is guaranteed," Suedzucker said.

"Suedzucker's expected transfer of the significantly higher prices, especially in the raw material and energy sectors, into new customer contracts will be of decisive importance."

Raw sugar futures rose to the highest level in nearly five months on Wednesday, boosted by stronger energy prices and a slow start to the cane harvest in Centre-South Brazil.

A Suedzucker spokesman declined further comment on the reasons behind the positive outlook given on Thursday.

Suedzucker unit CropEnergies CE2G.DE, which produces the green fuel bioethanol, also gave an optimistic outlook for its new year on Thursday.

Suedzucker said it will publish its detailed outlook for the new year with its 2021/22 annual report on May 19 and the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2022/23 on July 7.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

