Suedzucker Turns To Profit In Q3 On Strong Revenues; Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) Thursday reported that its third-quarter result from operations was 90 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 74 million euros.

Operating result surged 90.8 percent from last year to 127 million euros. Operating margin was 6.2 percent, up from 3.8 percent a year ago.

EBITDA was 241 million euros, up 32.9 percent from last year. EBITDA margin was 11.8 percent, higher than 10.4 percent a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter climbed 17.4 percent to 2.04 billion euros from 1.74 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect consolidated group operating result to range between 320 million euros and 380 million euros. In the previous year, profit was 236 million euros.

Consolidated group revenues are still expected to be 7.3 billion euros to 7.5 billion euros. The previous year's revenues were 6.7 billion euros. A significant increase in revenues is anticipated in the sugar and starch segments.

Overall, Südzucker Group expects to produce 4.2 million tonnes of sugar from 27.7 million tonnes of sugar beets.

In the previous year, the company produced 3.5 million tonnes of sugar from 24.1 million tonnes of sugar beets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.