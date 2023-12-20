Suedzucker to take unit CropEnergies private

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Suedzucker SZUG.DE plans to delist its biofuel subsidiary CropEnergies CE2G.DE, Europe's largest sugar refiner said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

Suedzucker, which currently owns 74.06% of CropEnergies, offered 11.5 euros per share for the remaining stake, corresponding to a premium of 69.4% over the 6.7 euro share price seen at the market close on December 18.

CropEnergies' board said it supported the delisting and would apply for revocation of shares from trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

The decision is in line with Suedzucker's 2026 PLUS growth strategy which focuses on bio-based chemicals, it added.

