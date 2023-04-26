Suedzucker (SUEZF) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Suedzucker said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.70 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suedzucker. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUEZF is 0.15%, an increase of 21.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 6,280K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.22% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suedzucker is 17.39. The forecasts range from a low of 14.96 to a high of $22.39. The average price target represents an increase of 41.22% from its latest reported closing price of 12.31.

The projected annual revenue for Suedzucker is 9,691MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,013K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUEZF by 5.69% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 912K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUEZF by 12.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUEZF by 25.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 521K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUEZF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 410K shares. No change in the last quarter.

