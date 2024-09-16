Suedzucker Stock Down On Lower Q2 Profit, FY25 Outlook Warning

(RTTNews) - Shares of Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) were losing around 4 percent in German trading after the sugar producer reported Monday sharply lower earnings in its second quarter, and trimmed its fiscal 2024 forecast significantly amid an unexpectedly sharp deterioration in market expectations for the sugar segment.

For the second quarter, preliminary Group operating result decreased 63 percent to around 115 million euros from last year's 310 million euros. Group EBITDA fell 50 percent to around 190 million euros from previous year's 383 million euros.

For the second quarter, group revenues were at around 2.54 billion euros, slightly lower than previous year's 2.56 billion euros.

The company plans to announce its second-quarter results on October 10.

Further, for fiscal 2025, Suedzucker now expects the sugar segment to record an operating loss in the second half of the financial year and in fiscal 2025, compared to previously expected profit of 200 million euros to 300 million euros, and last year's profit of 558 million euros.

Suedzucker now noted that the improved European Union or EU harvest expectations from the current 2024 processing campaign are leading to an increase in the amount of sugar in the European market. Against this backdrop and due to the reduction in the world market price for sugar, the downward trend in the EU price level has accelerated again significantly in recent weeks.

For the full year, group operating result is now projected between 175 million euros and 275 million euros, compared to previous forecast of 500 million euros to 600 million euros, and previous year's 947 million euros.

Annual group EBITDA is now expected between 550 million euros and 650 million euros, while previous estimate was 900 million euros to 1 billion euros, and the prior year's result was 1.32 billion euros.

The deterioration of the group EBITDA and group operating result is largely attributable to the sugar segment.

Group revenues are now expected between 9.5 billion euros and 9.9 billion euros, compared to earlier estimate of 10.0 billion euros to 10.5 billion euros, and last year's revenues of 10.3 billion euros.

Suedzucker noted that the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to exacerbate the already high volatility on the sales and procurement markets. The implications of the war that broke out in the Middle East last October are likewise difficult to assess.

In Germany, Suedzucker shares were trading at 11.68 euros, down 4.11 percent.

