Suedzucker sticks to profit rise forecast as sugar stays high

HAMBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE on Thursday confirmed its forecast for a strong rise in profits in its new fiscal year on the basis of sustained high prices after a surge in earnings the previous year.

Suedzucker in a statement reaffirmed its forecast for 2023/24 operating profit for the year starting March 1 of between 725 and 875 million euros ($963.20 to $798.08 million).

In the fiscal year to end February, its profit rose by about 112% to 704 million euros.

The company released partial results in April.

The core sugar sector posted operating profits of 203 million euros in 2022/23 from a loss of 21 million euros in the previous year. Suedzucker has extensive non-sugar interests, from biofuels and pizzas to food ingredients.

The overall positive sugar market environment is expected to continue this year with sugar prices remaining high, CEO Niels Poerksen told an online news conference.

The sugar sector had benefited from high world and EU sugar prices in the 2023/24 year, Poerksen said. The sugar price rises were enough to compensate for rising energy and other raw materials costs.

“In the fiscal year 2023/24 this trend should continue and contribute to the expected significant improvement in results,” Poerksen said.

Tight world supplies drove sugar futures to 11-1/2 year highs in April. EU sugar prices rose from 443 euros a tonne in March 2022 to 804 euros a tonne in February 2023, Suedzucker said.

It expects 2023/24 sugar sector operating profits of between 400 million and 500 million euros.

Europe's sugar beet sowings for the harvest this winter are estimated to have increased only moderately, and the EU is expected to remain a net sugar importer in the 2023/24 season, keeping demand strong, Suedzucker said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

