Suedzucker sees hit to annual results from losses at ED&F Man

HAMBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar refiner, said on Thursday its earnings would be hit by expected losses during the restructuring of British commodity group ED&F Man in which it holds a stake of about 35%.

"Suedzucker assumes that ED&F Man will close the 2019/20 financial year, which ended at the end of September 2020, with a net loss for the year, in particular due to the delay in implementing the strategic realignment," Suedzucker said.

Suedzucker expects a hit to its group net earnings of 140 million to 180 million euros ($165.3 million to $212.5 million) in its current 2020/21 financial year because of the need to reduce the assessed value of the ED&F Man shareholding, it said.

The burden will be non-cash, non-operational, and will be seen especially in Suedzucker's third quarter, it said.

ED&F Man Holdings is focusing on its profitable trading business in this restructuring plan and has been seeking to dispose of various industrial interests outside this core sector such as the sugar mills at its Mexican joint venture Azucar Grupo Saenz, Suedzucker said.

The completion of these measures has been delayed, especially by the coronavirus pandemic, hence these industrial interests are still negatively impacting ED&F Man’s results, it said.

Suedzucker also warned that the continuing impact of the coronavirus crisis such as lockdowns and mobility restrictions in Europe continued to create uncertainty for the group.

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

